Chinatown in New York City to House World's Tallest Prison

Chinatown in New York City is known for a lot of things – noodle shops, narrow streets and the powerful sense of community felt by its residents. But soon, the downtown Manhattan neighbourhood squeezed between SoHo and TriBeCa will be known for something else: being home to the world’s tallest prison. Dubbed the ‘Jailscraper’ by locals, the 300-foot-tall, 40-storey mega jail will be a third as high as the Empire State Building and have 1,040 beds.

The towering jail’s shadow would stretch more than five blocks, casting much of the centuries-old area into darkness over winter. Locals living on White Street have long contended with having the Manhattan Detention Complex, also called The Tombs, in their backyard. But the block’s demolition to make way for the high-rise jail tower has sparked distress, with dust, cracked walls and noise plaguing them daily

