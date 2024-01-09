China Takes Control of Iraq's West Qurna 1 Oil Field

The official handover of the lead operator role on one of the world’s biggest oil fields – West Qurna 1 – from the U.S.’s ExxonMobil to China’s PetroChina was completed last week.

However, unofficially China took control of the supergiant oil field from the moment at the end of June 2018 that ExxonMobil broke off talks with the Iraqi government about it being the lead partner in the country’s Common Seawater Supply Project CSSP and began a strategic withdrawal from all Iraq energy projects, as did other Western energy firms. Chinese and Russian firms were happy to step into the project voids created. As a very high-ranking official from the Kremlin said recently at a meeting with senior government figures from Iran “By keeping the West out of energy deals in Iraq the end of Western hegemony in the Middle East will become the decisive chapter in the West’s final demise,” a senior source who works closely with the European Union’s energy security apparatus exclusively told OilPrice.com





OilandEnergy » / 🏆 34. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester United's defeat at West HamManchester United's defeat at West Ham on Saturday was their 13th of the season, so is it still a surprise when Erik ten Hag's side are beaten? BBC Sport football expert Chris Sutton predicted a Hammers victory and, from a total of 45,000 votes, so did 47% of you.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Severe weather warning issued for North West and YorkshireThe stormy conditions are expected to cause travel disruption, as people start to make their way home after visiting family. The North West alert also includes parts of Yorkshire and starts at 6pm, lasting until 3am on Thursday (December 28) with alerts for high winds which could potentially cause transport delays, damage and power loss.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

West Yorkshire Police Officers Sacked or Resigned Over Misconduct ChargesWest Yorkshire Police publishes details of misconduct cases on its website which it says is important for public confidence that policing is open and accountable.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

China's Deflation ChallengeChina is facing the challenge of deflation, with its gross domestic product deflator at minus 1.4 per cent. This poses challenges for the economy.

Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »

China's Economy Faces a 'New Normal' Amidst Weaker Growth ProspectsChina's economy is facing a 'new normal' as its growth prospects weaken, leading to concerns about its credit rating and property market. Economists and commentators are hoping for a new equilibrium in China's relations with America.

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Phil Salt's century helps England level series with highest T20 totalPhil Salt's second successive century helped England hit their highest T20 international total in a chaotic 75-run win over West Indies to level the series.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »