China's Economic Challenges: Remaking the Economy for the Future

Last year, China achieved a growth rate of 5%, but the pillars of its decades-long economic miracle are crumbling. Its workforce is shrinking, the property market is in decline, and global free trade is falling apart. President Xi Jinping 's response is to double down on a plan to remake China 's economy, aiming to dominate the industries of the future. However, this plan is filled with contradictions and is likely to disappoint the Chinese people and anger the rest of the world.

China is also facing deeper fears about its vulnerabilities, including a projected 20% loss of its workforce by 2050

