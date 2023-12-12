China's Deflation Challenge

In 2002, Ben Bernanke, then a governor at the US Federal Reserve, gave a speech outlining the importance of keeping deflation at bay. He concluded: “Sustained deflation can be highly destructive to a modern economy and should be strongly resisted.” Such a warning might not seem pertinent for much of the world where central banks are arguably still fighting the battle against inflation. But in China, it seems highly relevant.

Unlike other major economies, China is facing the challenge of deflation. Its gross domestic product deflator — the broadest measure of prices, taking in all goods and services of a country — is at minus 1.4 per cent and has contracted for two consecutive quarters. Consequently, China’s nominal GDP growth was just 3.5 per cent in the third quarter, much lower than the 6.4 per cent of the US. A deflationary backdrop poses a few challenges. First, real rates after taking into account deflation will rise, increasing the burden on debtor





FT » / 🏆 113. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China's Dash for Lithium: A Challenge for the WestChina's increasing demand for lithium, used in batteries for electric vehicles and electronics, poses a challenge for the West. Africa's biggest lithium mine, Arcadia, is supplying China with the metal, leading to a feeding frenzy in the industry.

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Squid Game: The Challenge brings back the thrilling reality game showThe Netflix hit Squid Game returns with a reality game show spin-off, where 456 real players compete for a $4.56m prize fund. The show features a gigantic set and intense challenges, such as Red Light, Green Light.

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Squid Games: The Challenge Teaser Reveals Contestant's Secret WeaponA new teaser for Squid Games: The Challenge shows a contestant revealing their secret weapon as they compete for the jackpot against 455 players. The gameshow, based on the hit Netflix drama, features cash-strapped contestants facing deadly challenges. While not as dangerous as the original show, contestants claim to have endured physical and mental torture. The teaser clip hints at a contestant's secret link to another player - their own mother.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

I'm A Celebrity: Nick Prickard faces spider challenge in season premiereNick Prickard faces a challenge on I'm A Celebrity where he is smothered with spiders crawling over his face and body. He has to use his mouth to grab a star while being trapped in a box.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Vernon Kay Completes Third Day of Ultra Ultramarathon ChallengeBBC star Vernon Kay completes the third day of his Ultra ultramarathon challenge, raising funds for BBC Children in Need. He faces the toughest day yet, conquering Kinder Scout before reaching Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Vernon Kay completes epic ultramarathon challenge and raises £4MILLION for charityBBC star Vernon Kay finishes his gruelling 116 mile ultramarathon challenge from Leicester to Bolton, raising £4MILLION for BBC Children in Need. Thousands of messages of support flood in for Vernon as he arrives in Bolton to a cheering crowd.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »