China's Dash for Lithium: A Challenge for the West

A visit to the district of Goromonzi, in north-east Zimbabwe, is a lesson in economic history. Its fallow fields hint at the decay that followed the government’s seizure of white-owned farms more than two decades ago. In the surrounding hills ad hoc campsites reveal the sites of artisanal gold-miners, digging for the same yellow metal that led British colonists to cross the Limpopo river in the 19th century. Today the rush is on for “white gold”.

Every day scores of lorries rumble through Goromonzi, carrying lithium bound for China, where most of the metal is refined for use in batteries for electric vehicles and electronics. They carry loads from Arcadia, Africa’s biggest lithium mine, opened this year by Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, a Chinese firm. “China is buying any lithium it can find,” says a local industry insider. “There’s an absolute feeding frenzy.” China’s dash for lithium is part of a bigger challenge for the West. America and its allies want to weaken China’s grip on clean-energy supply chain

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: THEECONOMİST »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BBCEMT: WSL: Man Utd take early lead v West Ham, plus five more games to comeFollow live text commentary from six games in the Women's Super League, plus watch BBC coverage of Tottenham v Liverpool.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: LFC submit fresh plans for historic Melwood training groundThe club rebought the West Derby land earlier this year

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Steve Cooper names Nottingham Forest team to face West Ham UnitedThe starting XI is in as Nottingham Forest face West Ham United in the Premier League at the London Stadium, kick-off 2pm

Source: nottslive | Read more »

SKYSPORTSNEWS: England announces new-look squad for white-ball tour of West IndiesJust six players from England's ODI World Cup have kept their places in a new-look squad for their white-ball tour of West Indies.

Source: SkySportsNews | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Five-star Manchester United pummel West Ham in Women's Super LeagueFive goals from five different Man Utd players who outclassed West Ham on the Sunday afternoon

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Nottingham Forest player ratings vs West Ham as set pieces cost RedsNottingham Forest were beaten 3-2 in the Premier League on Sunday at the London Stadium after conceding late on

Source: nottslive | Read more »