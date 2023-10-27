Chilling moment terrified mum grabs her children and runs from knifemen

Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment a terrified family fled their home after a robbery that led to the murder of a beloved dad.

The two Ansar brothers were convicted of murder at a trial at Leeds Crown Court earlier this year, whereas Saif was acquitted of the charge but found guilty of manslaughter. The brothers were handed life sentences with minimum terms of 26 years for Amaan and 25 years for Sahil, Yorkshire live reports.

"The evidence heard in the trial is that he made money as a small time cannabis dealer making money for his wife and family. This was well known in the community but he was nevertheless a person that was liked. After his death, the community pulled together to raise money for his funeral. headtopics.com

The court heard on Friday that small-time cannabis dealer Khalfan was attacked in an attempted robbery for either the class B drug or money. John Ryder KC, for Sahil, said: "The murder was tragically, a robbery that went wrong."

The court heard during the trial that Khalfan was aware he was going to die and collapsed in the street before being taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. He underwent emergency surgery but tragically lost his life the next day. headtopics.com

Following the sentencing, DCI Damian Roebuck of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who led the investigation for West Yorkshire Police, said: “The brutal murder of Khalfan was an absolute tragedy for his family, and we are glad to see these three men jailed for their roles in this dreadful crime.

Read more:

MENnewsdesk »

Khalfan Seif: Robbers murdered neighbour in front of his childrenKhalfan Seif was stabbed to death during a raid on his home in Huddersfield in January. Read more ⮕

Chilling Note Discovered at Home of Maine Massacre SuspectInvestigators find a mysterious note at the home of Robert Card, the suspect in the Maine massacre, as the manhunt continues. The note may provide a motive for the shooting. Read more ⮕

Georgia Harrison reveals the chilling parting words her ex-boyfriend issued when they split -...Georgia Harrison reveals on Good Morning Britain that she is 'hyperaware' of being filmed while getting intimate with a partner. She adds that she still looks for hidden cameras after her revenge porn ordeal. Read more ⮕

Robber was chased by brave pair before he did something chillingThey showed 'incredible bravery and fortitude' and 'need to be commended' for their actions Read more ⮕

Arsenal tipped to ‘beat’ Liverpool to €40m key January signing for three reasons after ‘hijack reveal’Arsenal have been tipped to beat Premier League rivals Liverpool in the race to sign Brazil international Andre Trindade from Fluminense. Read more ⮕

Fresh details emerge of Jadon Sancho's Man Utd exile as favourite for January move revealedFresh details of Jadon Sancho’s Manchester United exile have emerged. Read more ⮕