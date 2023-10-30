Children forced to flee Scots cinema after fire started by youths

Children were forced to flee a Scots cinema after a group of youths allegedly started a fire in the toilets.

The independently run businesses hit out at the culprits on social media, claiming a group had set a toilet roll on fire in the male toilets, putting "people's lives at risk". Children attending a special screening were left "scared" and out in the cold rain in just their PJ's after being evacuated.

"This has caused our fire alarm to go off and we have had to evacuate our customers from the building. Fire brigade have had to come out and put the fire out and police have been out and we have face recognition and CCTV of the culprits which has been passed on to the police. headtopics.com

A following post thanked the community for helping identify those responsible and explained how frightened a group of children had been during the incident.

