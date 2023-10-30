Children exposed to graphic pro-Israel adverts in popular video games

Popular games have been hosting pro-Israel adverts (Picture: Reuters) Graphic pro-Israel adverts have appeared in children’s video games across Europe, including within the popular Angry Birds game. An investigation by Reuters uncovered a number of similar cases, including one in which a six-year-old boy was shown a video of ‘Hamas militants, terrified Israeli families and blurred graphic footage.

Mr Saranga said the ministry had spent money with ad companies including Taboola, Outbrain, Google and X, formerly known as Twitter. Taboola and Outbrain said they had nothing to do with the gaming ads. Google ran more than 90 ads for the foreign ministry but declined to comment on where it displayed those ads. X did not respond to requests for comment.

