Childhood Memories of Bonfire Night

We all have our favourite childhood memories we associate with Guy Fawkes' night. For some it's the fireworks themselves, or perhaps warming ourselves around a colossal bonfire on the street where we grew up. For others, its the food that springs to mind. Hot potatoes baked in the embers of the bonfire and treacle toffee being particular Bonfire Night favourites. There are other seasonal traditions that seem to less common these days.

Over recent years, children asking for a 'penny for the Guy' is no longer the familiar sight it once was. READ MORE: Stroll the lost streets and buildings of the Chatsworth Estate from TV show Shameless' including The Jockey pub READ MORE: 19 nicknames Mancs always use for places and buildings instead of their 'proper' names While other traditions endure, such as having your own bonfire party in your back garden and setting off fireworks. Whatever way you choose to celebrate, we thought we'd take a look back at some of our favourite memories of Bonfire Night from our own childhoods. This of course won't be a complete list. So if you there are any memories or traditions you think should have made the list, let us know in the comments below. Penny for the Guy Many will remember stopping passing strangers by asking for a "penny for the Guy" in the hope a few coins would be tossed your wa

