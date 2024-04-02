Child Falls Out of Window in Glasgow

A child who fell out of a window in Glasgow has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries. The incident happened on Victoria Road at around 3pm on Saturday March 30, with the child reportedly landing on a balcony below. Cops were called to the scene and the child was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children with serious injuries. Images from the scene show forensics and officers taking photographs and gathering evidence.
Officers are now investigating the incident to establish the full circumstances
