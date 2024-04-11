Child Abuse Scandal Rocks Welsh Island of Caldey

A community of Catholic monks on the Welsh island of Caldey is facing allegations of child abuse that date back over 50 years. Survivors of the abuse, who were children at the time, have come forward to share their stories of rape and sexual abuse.

The abuse is said to have taken place in the abbey and gardens on the island. The Caldey Abbey estate has appointed an Independent Safeguarding Consultant to conduct a thorough review of the historical claims of child abuse.

