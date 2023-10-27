Chief Rabbi says British Jews are more fearful than at any time since 1945

The Chief Rabbi was speaking on a visit to reassure Jewish people at a synagogue in Leeds, where ITV News was given exclusive access to his service

The funeral of British-Israelis Lianne Sharabi and her two daughters, Noiya, 16, and Yahel, 13, who were killed by Hamas militants.However, he accused some of those joining pro-Palestinian protests in Britain in recent weeks of supporting Hamas.

There has been heated debate about the language and imagery seen during pro-Palestinian protests in recent weeks. The Chief Rabbi's office believe only a minority of protestors in Britain also support Hamas, but they still claim that this equates to thousands of people in total.He was speaking on a visit to reassure Jewish people at a synagogue in Leeds, where ITV News was given exclusive access to his service. headtopics.com

Speaking afterwards, he told ITV News that he felt the media coverage of the war had been biased against Israel, that some “friends” of the community had been “silent" and that more should be done to deal with antisemitism.

“And we can benefit more from some of our friends who have been silent until now - and whose silence is quite deafening - together with

