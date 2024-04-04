Cheshire's Coastal Resort: Parkgate's Transformation from Port to Nature Reserve

Just 30 minutes away from Liverpool is Cheshire's only coastal resort that's like "being at the seaside without the sea". The picturesque village of Parkgate on the Wirral peninsula is known for its award-winning ice cream, fish and chips and stunning views across the Dee Estuary to the Welsh hills. But 300 years ago it was home to one of Britain's busiest ports, described as Cheshire's gateway to Ireland.

The port was not only used to trade goods from England to Dublin, but also played an important role in Irish migration. As the River Dee went through the natural process of silting in the 1800s, the receding waters gave way to a beach resort where people would go sea bathing. Today the water has retreated from Parkgate all together and it is now cut off from the River Dee and the Irish Sea. What was once a beach has been replaced by a saltmarsh and RSPB nature reserve, with a variety of wildlife attracting bird watchers and walkers from across the North Wes

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

England’s new coastal walk with a Norfolk resort, beaches and birdwatchingA new section of the King Charles III England Coast Path has opened, between Hunstanton and Sutton Bridge in Lincolnshire

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Lauren Simon reveals future on Real Housewives of Cheshire after Celebrity Big Brother axeCelebrity Big Brother axes second housemate from the show in shock eviction as public vote revealed

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

New Real Housewives of Cheshire star unveiled and she has a baby on the wayThere is a new Real Housewives of Cheshire star being thrown into the mix - but viewers will already recognise her

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Body found in Cheshire confirmed as Tony Williamson following three-month searchFamily say they are truly devastated by loss of a 'devoted dad and grandad.'

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Real Housewives Of Cheshire's Ampika Pickston, 42, and her billionaire fiancée David Sullivan, 75,...The reality star, 42, painted the town red with her co-star Lystra Adams and billionaire fiancée David Sullivan on Thursday night.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Mother from Cheshire who had stroke aged 29 warns ‘you’re never too young’Mother-of-two from Cheshire - who had stroke aged 29 - warns ‘you’re never too young’

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »