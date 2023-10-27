Cher’s dating history: from Alexander Edwards to Tom Cruise

From a brief tryst with Warren Beatty to marrying Sonny Bono, few stars have had as tumultuous a love life as Cher.is currently dating music executive Alexander Edwards who is 37 years old. Despite the 40 years between them, Cher said that they get along great. “He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve” she said on the Kelly Clarkson Show.

That doesn’t mean they have nothing in common though. "We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He's got a great sense of humor, he’s got the cutest son in the world, ever … We just get each other." Alexander shares a son, Slash Electric, 4, with ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, who is 40 years old.When Cher was only 16 years old, she had a brief romance with 25-year-old movie star Warren Beatty, but the couple met in an unusual way.

“But you can’t call it a relationship,” Cher said. “It was very Warren”, potentially referring to the actor’s reputation as a lothario linked to hundreds of other women, from Joan Collins to Diane Keaton to Julie Christie toNot long after her relationship with Warren Beatty, Cher met her first husband, Sonny Bono. The two would find fame as singing duo Sonny & Cher in the 1960s and 70s with hits like “I Got You Babe” and an eponymous TV show. headtopics.com

The duo spent 18 months together until she left him for rocker Gregg Allman. By 1992, David came out as gay.one of the most enduring gay icons ever, said of the relationship: “I was the first person to share his bed and to share his life,” speaking to Tom King for a book about Geffen, The Operator. “People don’t believe that, or they don’t want to believe it, or they don’t understand how it could be. But we were really crazy about each other.

At the time, Kiss famously sported face paint during public appearances and had yet to reveal their bare faces to the world. When the couple appeared together, often the Kiss musician’s face was half-covered.By the 1980s, Cher was known for her controversial lifestyle of tattoos, plastic surgery, exhibitionist fashion sense and relationships with younger men like Val Kilmer. headtopics.com

