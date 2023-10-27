HEAD TOPICS

Cher Credits Boyfriend for Inspiring Her to Make New Christmas Album

 / Source: DailyMailCeleb

Cher admits that her boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards played a major role in motivating her to return to the studio. Surprisingly, she confesses that she has never been fond of her own voice.

Source

DailyMailCeleb

The super star is currently promoting a new Christmas album. She attributes her inspiration for getting back into the studio to her boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 37. And in a confession sure to shock fans, Cher reveals she 'never liked' the sound of her voice Read more:
DailyMailCeleb »

Cher Credits Boyfriend for Inspiring Her to Make New Christmas AlbumCher admits that her boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards played a major role in motivating her to return to the studio. Surprisingly, she confesses that she has never been fond of her own voice. Read more ⮕

Cher Credits Boyfriend for Inspiring Her to Make New Christmas AlbumCher reveals that her boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards inspired her to return to the studio and make a new Christmas album. She also admits that she has never liked the sound of her own voice, surprising her fans. Read more ⮕

'Inspiring' NI fosterer with lifelong ambition to care for kids scoops top award'I might be biased but fostering is honestly one of the best things you could ever do.' Read more ⮕

Millie Court credits this £38 eyelash serum for growing her lashes backLove Island’s Millie Court credits this £30 eyelash serum for growing her natural lashes back after a false lash glue allergy damaged them Read more ⮕

History forgotten: Why is Bill Callahan’s mantra-inspiring rock still on Nebraska’s campus?Callahan unveiled a new slogan for his Nebraska team in 2006. And although its meaning eventually failed, its landmark remains. Read more ⮕

GMA’s Michael Strahan reveals ‘inspiring’ new TV gig away from showThe GMA host recently did a stint as judge on Dancing With the Stars Read more ⮕