Chelsea to play Newcastle in EFL Cup quarter-finals

Last season's runners-up Newcastle play at Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, while Liverpool face West Ham.

Newcastle have eliminated Manchester City and Manchester United in the past two rounds and travel to Stamford Bridge for the next round.

Everton entertain Fulham in an all-Premier League tie and League One outfit Port Vale play at home against Middlesbrough of the Championship.3-1 victory against an Arsenal sideOnly three of the remaining eight teams - Chelsea, Liverpool and Middlesbrough - have won this trophy, with Everton, Newcastle and West Ham each losing in the final on two occasions apiece.

