Chelsea to play Newcastle in EFL Cup quarter-finals

Newcastle have eliminated Manchester City and Manchester United in the past two rounds and travel to Stamford Bridge for the next round.

Everton entertain Fulham in an all-Premier League tie and League One outfit Port Vale play at home against Middlesbrough of the Championship.3-1 victory against an Arsenal sideOnly three of the remaining eight teams - Chelsea, Liverpool and Middlesbrough - have won this trophy, with Everton, Newcastle and West Ham each losing in the final on two occasions apiece.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: BBCMOTD »

EFL Cup: Build-up to six fourth-round ties including Man Utd v NewcastleFollow live score & text updates as West Ham United play Arsenal and Manchester United face Newcastle in the 4th round of the EFL Cup. Read more ⮕

EFL Cup: Six fourth-round ties including West Ham v Arsenal & Man Utd v NewcastleFollow live score & text updates as West Ham United play Arsenal and Manchester United face Newcastle in the fourth round of the EFL Cup. Read more ⮕

Chelsea v Blackburn RoversPreview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's EFL Cup game between Chelsea and Blackburn Rovers. Read more ⮕

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea to play Newcastle United; Liverpool face West HamThe quarter-final ties will take place in December. Read more ⮕

Carabao Cup quarter-final draw: Chelsea to play Newcastle United; Liverpool face West HamThe quarter-final ties will take place in December. Read more ⮕

EFL Cup: Exeter City v Middlesbrough & Mansfield v Port ValeFollow live radio and text updates from Exeter City v Middlesbrough & Mansfield Town v Port Vale in the fourth round of the EFL Cup. Read more ⮕