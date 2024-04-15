Chelsea to Face Everton in Bid to Secure European Football

Chelsea will bid to maintain their faint hopes of securing European football when they host favoured opponents Everton tonight.

Chelsea have both scored and conceded at least twice in each of their last seven matches in all competitions. In English football history, no top-flight side has ever done so in eight consecutive games before. The club's initial appeal saw their original -10 deduction and changed it to -6, so they will be hopeful of another positive outcome.But they would cut the gap to sixth to three points, with a game in hand.

Chelsea Everton European Football Inconsistent Form Draw Sheffield United

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



talkSPORT / 🏆 91. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chelsea face ‘more severe’ points deduction than Everton and Nottingham Forest over Premier League fin...Chelsea face ‘more severe’ points deduction than Everton and Nottingham Forest over Premier League financial rules

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Chelsea face devastating double punishment for ‘severe’ rule breach ‘much worse than Everton and Forest’s’The inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Everton takeover: New offer presented after face-to-face talksThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Man City to face Chelsea, Man Utd to face Coventry in FA Cup semi-finalsHolders Man City have been drawn against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals, while Man Utd will face Championship side Coventry. The games will be played on the weekend of April 20/21 at Wembley.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Manchester United Face Possible European Ban Due to Ownership ConflictUefa has maintained its ban on clubs under the same ownership competing against each other, which could result in Manchester United being barred from European competitions next season. The ban remains in place even if the clubs are in different competitions. PSG's recent decline in Ligue 1 could further complicate United's situation. The Glazer family, who own United, recently sold shares to Ineos group, owned by billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who will now oversee the club's football operations.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

England to Face Brazil and Belgium Before European ChampionshipsGareth Southgate's England team will play against Brazil and Belgium before the European Championships. The conflicting demands of club and country are once again being discussed.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »