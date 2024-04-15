Chelsea Thrives Without Enzo in Midfield

The touch and the swivel is spot on, Nicolas Jackson has had some tough times in a Blues shirt but this is one of his best moments.SMS Message: Say it quietly but Chelsea are better without Enzo . Gallagher and Caicedo a more mobile hard working midfield and Palmer thriving as a 10. Ridiculous that we are probably going to sell Connor. from Rob
SMS Message: I appreciate we're against a lacklustre Everton but why do we move the ball so much faster without Enzo in the middle? Seems he is always putting his foot on the ball, being overwhelmed then trying to play a worldie of a pass that will never come off. Oh well, only £100m+. from Roscoe As an Everton fan, it’s the hope that does you in. And then when your most reliable player Pickford starts making stupid mistakes AND you’re down 3-0 after 25 mins against a Chelsea team that are often there for the taking, you’ve got to start seriously worrying what on earth Sean Dyche is telling this Everton team to do on the pitch. Do they not care about staying in the Premier League?
Everton have been flirting with relegation for the last few seasons. If they stay up this time it will only be because the teams that came up were poorly equipped for the league, not because they were too good to go down.Cole Palmer flicks the ball to Nicolas Jackson and Chelsea get going again. This move ends in Moises Caicedo flashing a shot wide from 30 yards.Everton striker Beto heads in but it's ruled out. The big man was offside before he met Ashley Young's right-wing cross.
Chelsea Enzo Midfield Gallagher Caicedo Palmer
