Chelsea thrash Burnley 6-0 in dominant display

took on at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening buoyed by the sensational form of , who came into the game having been involved in 25 goals in his last 22 games. And it didn’t take the 21-year-old long to get stuck into Sean Dyche’s struggling side, scoring only the 30th first half hat-trick in history, and a perfect one at that. At the break it was 4-0, after had capped off a humiliating half for the visitors.

Palmer has scored all eight of the penalties he has taken for Chelsea this season and yet grabbed the ball aggressively to take it instead. Nicolas Jackson also got involved. In the end, Palmer quite rightly stepped up and, as expected, maintained his 100 per cent record from 12 yards, but it should not have come to this. 😳😳😳 — Sky Sports Premier League Pochettino has strangely resisted naming Palmer officially his No 1 taker despite his efficiency.

Chelsea Burnley Victory Dominant Performance Hat-Trick Form Sixth-Placed

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Athletic UK / 🏆 123. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Closure of A166 Bridge in Stamford Bridge for Essential RepairsThe A166 bridge in Stamford Bridge will be closed for eight to ten weeks for essential repairs. The closure is expected to cause major disruption in the village, but the repairs are necessary.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Chelsea fans all have same idea as Eden Hazard announces Stamford Bridge ‘return’...Chelsea hero Eden Hazard announces his return to Stamford Bridge for Soccer Aid 2024

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Premier League predictions: Back Everton to score at Stamford Bridge vs ChelseaJones Knows takes aim at another exciting Premier League weekend, offering up his insight and betting analysis as he sees Everton scoring at Chelsea.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Chelsea star Fernandez labelled Man Utd’s Mount a ‘coward’ during Stamford Bridge clashAccording to reports, Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez directed a one-word insult to Manchester United star Mason Mount on Thursday night.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Chelsea consider Tottenham Hotspur Stadium designers as £2bn Stamford Bridge project remains in limbo...Chelsea address viral Conor Gallagher video and slam ‘completely unacceptable’ abuse

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Chelsea 4 Manchester United 3: Palmer hat-trick decides chaotic night at Stamford BridgeWe break down events from a breathless game at Stamford Bridge on Thursday evening

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »