Chelsea takes cautious step towards Wembley

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

MAURICIO POCHETTINO’S hobbling heroes helped Chelsea take a cautious step towards Wembley in his first season as boss. made his first start since the opening game of the campaign thanks to a similarly dicky leg and added much-needed steel to the soft-touch Blues. still finds himself in the quarter finals of a major tournament just four months after taking over the reins as head coach. This young squad is still feeble in the very frontline with striker Nicolas Jackson gradually fading from the game after a promising start. Having been urged to wake up by a heckler at the weekend, the Senegalese forward had two shots on goal inside the first ten minutes but was unable to add to his three goals this season. And despite enjoying superiority in almost every department, it took a misjudgement by Rovers’ keeper Leo Wahlstedt to hand Chelsea the lead on half hour. Conor Gallagher clipped a cross into the six yard box from a short corner and Wahlstedt managed only to paw at the ball instead of land a decisive punch into clear space.FREE BETS - BEST BETTING OFFERS AND BONUSES NEW CUSTOMERS It was a gift to advancing Chelsea defender Badiashile who stepped up and lamped a shot into the back of the net from among a crowd of defenders. Pochettino made four changes to his team that was sunk 2-0 at home by Brentford at the weekend as his battle to construct a sense of consistency took a backward lurc

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino speaks out on coaching staff bust-up'He broke the rules.' Read more ⮕

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino speaks out on coaching staff bust-up'He broke the rules.' Read more ⮕

Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea fans to ‘believe and show trust’ in his sideThe Stamford Bridge crowd booed Chelsea off at full-time against Brentford after a third home defeat piled pressure on Pochettino. Read more ⮕

Mauricio Pochettino wants Chelsea fans to ‘believe and show trust’ in his sideThe Stamford Bridge crowd booed Chelsea off at full-time against Brentford after a third home defeat piled pressure on Pochettino. Read more ⮕

Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea need to give Nicolas Jackson ‘confidence’Pochettino wants his young team to be more “aggressive and nasty”. Read more ⮕

Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea need to give Nicolas Jackson ‘confidence’Pochettino wants his young team to be more “aggressive and nasty”. Read more ⮕