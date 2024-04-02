Chelsea's Player Sales Could Help Avoid PSR Breach

Chelsea have made £700million from player sales in the past decade which suggests they can avoid a PSR breach next season. The Blues will have to 'box clever' but will have 'extra leeway' if they avoid Uefa competitions next season. Chelsea are on the brink of breaching Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules after heavy spending in recent transfer windows.
The Londoners could face a points deduction and transfer embargo after reporting 'financial irregularities' from Roman Abramovich's ownership. The Blues are now under pressure to raise funds through player sales before June 30 in order to stay within their £105million allowable losses over a three-year period. Maguire explained that Chelsea's past record shows they are very successful in the transfer window but added that profit from sales is 'critical'
