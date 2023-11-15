Chelsea's Cole Palmer opens up on move from Manchester City

Cole Palmer left Man City in the summer for Chelsea in a £43m deal. The 21-year-old scored against his former club on Sunday in a 4-4 draw. City had their pants pulled down by a development team -New Chelsea star Cole Palmer has opened up on the agonies of his move from boyhood club Manchester City. Palmer, 21, left City for £43million at the end of the transfer window after being at the club since the age of six.
Brilliant early season form culminated in the midfielder scoring his team’s equaliser from the penalty spot as Chelsea clinched a 4-4 draw with City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and has also earned him a first call up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad. Speaking at an England media day, Palmer was asked how difficult it was to make the move to the Blues and said: 'It was a big move for me. ‘I'd never been out of Manchester, not even on loan or anything like that. So to move down there on my own was a big thin
