Chelsea player ratings vs Blackburn Rovers: Big Benoit Badiashile is back! Returning defender sparks Blues in Carabao Cup cruise

In his first game of the season, the former Monaco centre-back opened the scoring to help ease some pressure on Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea have finally won a game at Stamford Bridge, and their home fans can finally rejoice. Their league form has seen the Blues win just once at home in 2023, so their 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday mean a lot to their supporters - and Mauricio Pochettino.

Benoit Badiashile opened the scoring for Chelsea on his return from injury, while Raheem Sterling added a second midway through the second half. Arguably, Chelsea should have added more to their goal tally, but on an evening where it was pouring with rain all night, Pochettino will surely take the result and look ahead to what's next. headtopics.com

