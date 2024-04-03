Chelsea hopeful of defensive duo's fitness for Manchester United clash

Chelsea are hopeful of having the defensive duo of Trevoh Chalobah and Malo Gusto fit and available to face Manchester United on Thursday evening. Gusto limped off late on in the Blues' 2-2 draw with Burnley on Saturday afternoon, meanwhile Chalobah only recently returned from a long-term setback and is back in contention after missing his side's previous fixture.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, could also be back in the squad after being left out of the stalemate with the Clarets with an injury issue. Left-back Ben Chilwell is not expected to enjoy the same luck, however, having suffered a setback in his recovery. Issuing a latest update on his players ahead of facing United, Pochettino said: "Trevoh and Malo were training with us and I think they will be ready to be involved with us in the squad. "We haven’t seen Chilly since Friday. That is the last time we saw him because the doctor and the medical staff removed from his knee a lot of flui

