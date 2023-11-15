Chelsea FC Faces Questions Over Abramovich's Funding Amidst Secret Payments Allegations

Chelsea FC is facing fresh questions over how the club's ex-owner Roman Abramovich funded it after leaked files revealed a string of 'secret payments' allegedly between the billionaire oligarch and associates of Vladimir Putin. Abramovich has already been sanctioned by the UK and EU following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The wealthy 57-year-old has previously denied any financial ties with Russian despot, Putin.

Now, leaked documents from Cyprus have claimed to reveal new evidence linking Abramovich to a secret $40million (£26million) deal in 2010, seven years after he bought the London-based Premier League side. Confidential records reveal one of the men involved in the deal was Sergei Roldugin, a close friend of the Russian president. The second man is biochemist-turned-businessman Alexander Plekhov, who is also in Putin's inner circle. Both have previously been accused of acting as 'wallets' for the Russian leade

