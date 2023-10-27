Chelsea 'enter' transfer race for Man United winger Jadon Sancho

Sancho faces an uncertain future at Old Trafford following a public falling out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag nearly two months ago. The 23-year-old is claimed to have Barcelona and Juventus pursuing his signature while Borussia Dortmund - where he spent four seasons previously - could also be keen on a return swoop.

Reports from The Athletic indicate Chelsea are another possible destination for the England winger. Sancho is still banished from first-team facilities at Carrington and a return to the fold seems unlikely unless he apologises to Ten Hag for publicly disagreeing with him.ALSO READ: Ten Hag responds to FA investigation into Garnacho

After being dropped from the matchday squad against Arsenal back in September for what Ten Hag described as underwhelming performance levels in training, the former Manchester City winger responded with a now-deleted social media post in which he effectively accused Ten Hag of lying. headtopics.com

Sancho has not apologised to the Dutchman and remains banished from training and the first-team group. It could be too late for the forward to resurrect his Old Trafford career in any case. Elsewhere, a report from Team Talk suggests United will demand £40million for Scott McTominay if they allow their midfielder to join Premier League rivals Newcastle midway through the season. The 26-year-old is being flagged up as a possible replacement for Sandro Tonali.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is claimed to be a huge admirer of the 41-cap Scotland international. McTominay has just returned to the United side, though, following his heroic match-winning brace from the substitutes bench in their dramatic win over Brentford before the international break. headtopics.com

Howe is looking for stop-gap replacements for Tonali in the first instance after the Italy midfielder was banned for 10 months due to gambling breaches. The article states United wanted £35million for McTominay this summer, but his would-be price tag has seemingly increased since then following his impressive form for club and country.

