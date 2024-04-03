Chelsea Condemns Abuse Towards Conor Gallagher

Chelsea say a video clip of Conor Gallagher with a young black mascot has been "taken considerably out of context" and condemned the "completely unacceptable" abuse towards the player."It's upset me so much," said Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino. "No-one wants to do something like this, with this intention. I think he has many videos and photography with the mascots."I think people try to find things to create a mess and to abuse the people.
Speaking before Thursday's Premier League match against Manchester United, the Argentine said: "Conor is a great, great kid, always caring about everything."For people today, it is so easy , to give too much attention to the people who want to create this type of thing - to mess, insult and abuse. Please stop. "How is it possible to believe Conor's intention is to ignore a mascot? Come on. It makes me very sad because I know Cono
