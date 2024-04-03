Chelsea boss Emma Hayes faces no action from FA after clash with Arsenal head coach

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes will face no further action from the FA for her clash with Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall after Sunday’s Conti Cup final. Hayes called out Eidevall for what she claimed to be 'male aggression' following a touchline fracas with Blues midfielder Erin Cuthbert late in the Gunners' 1-0 extra-time League Cup final victory.

Eidevall was quick to defend his behaviour, saying the disagreement began with a pre-match decision, favoured by Chelsea, to use a one-ball system in the final instead of Arsenal's multi-ball preference. Arsenal 1-0 Chelsea (AET) - Conti Cup final match reportGet Sky Sports | Download the Sky Sports appCuthbert had gone for a throw-in late in extra-time when she turned around and walked towards Eidevall - possibly reacting to something the Arsenal boss had said - and the pair exchanged words on the touchlin

