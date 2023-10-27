Chelsea, Aston Villa, Brentford on red alert with Serie A striker ‘open’ to stunning PL return

Chelsea, Brentford and Aston Villa are interested in signing Roma centre-forward Tammy Abraham at the end of the season, according to reports.

Jose Mourinho is expected to leave Roma at the end of the campaign and reports suggest that Abraham could follow him out of the exit door, and potentially make a return to the Premier League. The England international joined Roma from Chelsea for a fee of £34m in the summer of 2021. He has put in some excellent performances for the Italian side.

Abraham notched 27 goals in his first season with the Giallorossi, helping them to win the Europa Conference League in the process. He struggled to replicate that form last season, though, netting only nine times in all competitions. headtopics.com

Abraham was linked with Manchester United and Everton towards the end of last season. However, he suffered a serious knee injury in Roma’s final game, which scuppered his chances of a Premier League return.

The striker is yet to feature this season as a result of that injury, and isn’t expected to be match fit until at least January. Despite this, it seems that Premier League clubs still hold an interest in Abraham, although it’s unlikely any deal would be agreed before the end of the season., Abraham would be ‘open’ to joining a Premier League club next summer if Mourinho does leave Roma, who he ‘loves playing under.’ headtopics.com

The report notes that Chelsea have ‘always kept an eye on the progress of the 26-year-old and there could be a solution that sees him return to his former club.’ Roma are keen on signing Romelu Lukaku – who is currently on loan with the Italian club from Chelsea – on a permanent basis, and Abraham would be happy to be used in a potential swap deal.

