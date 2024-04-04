Chelsea and Manchester United: A Battle of Embarrassment

Chelsea and Manchester United are a million miles away from competing for the biggest trophies; a once-great Premier League rivalry is now a battle to prove they are slightly less embarrassing than the other. The perma-crises at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford hardly come down to the two managers and replacing them might be ill-advised, but neither Mauricio Pochettino nor Erik ten Hag are doing an outstanding job of getting their clubs out of their respective ruts, are they?.

They believe they belong at the top, despite the fact they have not won a league title in over a decade. But This Is Manchester United? Yes, and Manchester United are a bit pants and have been for a whil

