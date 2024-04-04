Chef with rare genetic disease fears going blind

Katie Cole went to meet Andrew Spenceley, who fears he could go blind due to a tumour on his eye caused by a rare genetic disease . A chef from County Durham who has a rare genetic disease fears going blind if he cannot access a new drug. He has a condition called Von Hippel Lindau (VHL) syndrome, which causes tumours and cysts to grow in certain parts of the body.

Mr Spenceley, who has had two kidney transplants and more than 50 operations, now has a tumour in his eye, which could threaten his sight. The 53-year-old was diagnosed with the inherited disease when he was seven. It has already killed his father and uncles. He said: "Throughout time, I've lost everybody in my family. All the males have gone. You deal with it, like I always have. If I need an operation - I've had so many - we do it and we move on. This time they can't operate

