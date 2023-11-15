Cheeky Roman wind chime with magical flying phallus discovered in Serbia

Archaeologists have uncovered a very cheeky Roman wind chime featuring a magical flying phallus. Discovered in the Roman settlement of Viminacium in Serbia, scientists believe this bizarre object dates back to the second century CE. The wind chime, or tintinnabulum, would have been proudly displayed outside a shop or home in the wealthy part of town. While it would likely be seen as an erotic symbol today, the phallus served a very different purpose back then.

Experts say that this magical phallus' jingling bells and unusual appearance were designed to scare away the evil eye and 'penetrate' malicious spirits. While damaged, archaeologists could still see the bells, legs, and prominent phallus of this magical wind chime

