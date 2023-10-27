Ched Evans opens up on remarkable road to Preston North End recovery

It is no real coincidence that the serious medical condition suffered by Ched Evans is most common in rugby players. He is a footballer who plays the game thoroughly on the edge, only for two years that drop was far closer than anyone knew. Preston North End’s striker is now blessed to be back on the football pitch after seven long, fearful months, but he still remembers vividly the first warning signs coming his way.

But yeah, the side effects of what’d happened were severe and I should’ve said something. The biggest fear of the whole surgery was not doing anything for eight weeks; not the possibility of paralysis or death. I had to get out of bed a certain way and all kinds of stuff. That was scary. I think it just had to be a mental change from me, because I am active and struggle to sit still. So, doing nothing and not lifting anything was scary. But yeah, I did it...

