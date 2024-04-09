Chechnya Bans Songs with Tempo Outside 80-116 BPM Range

Chechnya has banned all songs that do not have a tempo between 80 and 116 beats per minute, in a bid to stop Western music 'polluting' their republic. The new law was introduced by Chechnya 's culture minister, Musa Dadaev, who said he hopes it promotes more traditional music and dancing. The Russian national anthem also falls below the required BPM – ranking at just 76 BPM .

Local artists have until June 1 to 'rewrite their songs' to follow the new rules – but many beloved international artists will likely never be played in the republic again

Chechnya Ban Songs Tempo BPM Western Music Traditional Music Culture Russian National Anthem

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MetroUK / 🏆 13. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chechnya passes bizarre new law banning music that’s ‘too fast’'Borrowing musical culture from other peoples is inadmissible.'

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

NBA: LeBron James leads Los Angeles Lakers to dominant win against Brooklyn NetsLeBron James secures a place alongside fellow great Michael Jordan in the NBA record books as his 40-point haul helps the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Brooklyn Nets 116-104.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Florida bans social media for under-14s in restrictive new law for childrenFlorida has banned all children under the age of 14 from using social media in a bid to give parents more power to 'protect' their kids.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Florida bans children under 14 from social media in sweeping new lawTitled HB3 and signed by governor Ron DeSantis, the bill directs social media firms to delete the accounts of under-14s and introduces fines up to $50,000 for violations.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

NFL bans swivel hip-drop tackle at league owners’ meetingsA swivel hip-drop tackle will now cost a team a 15-yard penalty and automatic first down.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Chip War Escalates as China Bans Intel, AMD Chips in Government ComputersChina is phasing out US-made chips and software from government computers in favor of domestic alternatives, aiming for technological independence amidst rising tensions with the US.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »