Cheated on by Ex with Neighbor

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

DEAR DEIDRE: MY ex cheated on me with a neighbour, and although I tried hard to forgive her, I eventually called time on our relationship.I’m 34, she’s 32, and we have a gorgeous three-year-old daughter. It’s been a terrible year. I was devastated to come home early one day and find a male neighbour on my sofa. My girlfriend said he’d popped in to help her open the loft. But I could tell something underhand was going on by the shifty way he wouldn’t look at me and left as quickly as he could.Every problem gets a personal reply from one of our trained counsellors.But months later, I discovered it had been going on for over a year. Soon after, one of her friends let slip she’d had another fling months after our daughter was born.Financially we need to live together, and sometimes share a bed as our house is having building work done. It’s difficult to still be living under the same roof. She doesn’t seem to want to get the building work finished and is dragging it out.But sadly financial realities are holding you back. Your current situation is confusing for all, especially your daughter who will feel the tension between you.As you are sure you want to split, you need to draw a line under your past relationship. It’s time to make finishing the building work a priority, and find a plan so you can get on with your live