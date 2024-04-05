Cheap Blood Tests for Alzheimer's Could Give False Positives

The tests look for proteins linked to dementias in samples of patients' blood. READ MORE:Cheap blood tests being used to spot Alzheimer's could wrongly tell people they have the incurable disease, experts warned today. In efforts to revolutionise 'shocking' diagnostic rates, thousands of Brits will have their blood tested for signs of the memory-robbing illness. Scientists hope the NHS trials will allow patients to be diagnosed quicker, allowing them to get treated earlier.

Roughly one in three people living with dementia have yet to receive a formal diagnosis and even patients told they have the disease can have to wait years to find out. Experts, however, cautioned the game-changing tests – which cost around £100 – could even provide 'false positives

