Cheap Blood Tests for Alzheimer's Could Give False Positives

The tests look for proteins linked to dementias in samples of patients' blood. READ MORE:Cheap blood tests being used to spot Alzheimer's could wrongly tell people they have the incurable disease, experts warned today. In efforts to revolutionise 'shocking' diagnostic rates, thousands of Brits will have their blood tested for signs of the memory-robbing illness. Scientists hope the NHS trials will allow patients to be diagnosed quicker, allowing them to get treated earlier.
Roughly one in three people living with dementia have yet to receive a formal diagnosis and even patients told they have the disease can have to wait years to find out. Experts, however, cautioned the game-changing tests – which cost around £100 – could even provide 'false positives
Blood Tests Alzheimer's Dementia Diagnosis Treatment False Positives
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »
Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Nationwide blood test trials hope to improve Alzheimer’s diagnosis rateThe trial could make the diagnosis of Alzheimer’s much more accessible with just 2 of people able to access tests like PET scans or lumbar…
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »