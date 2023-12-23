Charming Fife village of Ceres chosen as top winter walk destination

The Daily Record has chosen a charming Fife village with plenty of winter walks on its doorstep for the 15th edition of our weekly series highlighting Scotland's top destinations. As we approach the end of December, we have officially entered peak wintery walk season. Between the end of December and start of January is the perfect time to get out and head into the gorgeous countryside.

While there is of course a seemingly endless supply of picturesque wintery destinations all over the country, the Daily Record has chosen the quaint village of Ceres in Fife for the 15th edition of our series. Thanks to its rural location in a small glen, with plenty of untouched scenery to explore, Ceres will certainly not disappoint those looking to put on their walking boots. But a walk is nothing without a cosy pub to look forward to at the end of it, though. Fortunately, Ceres has that too — and it even has a wood-burning fire to get cosy next to. Continue reading for further information and some images that show why Ceres is definitely worth visiting this winter





Daily_Record » / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Discover the Charming Town of North Woodstock in New Hampshire's White MountainsExplore the beautiful town of North Woodstock in New Hampshire's White Mountains and experience its unique charm. Learn about the variety of resort communities in the area and the different attractions they offer. To the headtopics.com admin, Thanks for the well-researched and well-written post!

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Harry Redknapp picks Newcastle star in Premier League team of the weekHarry Redknapp explains why he chose a Newcastle United player in his Premier League team of the week

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Arteta cryptic over penalty and handball decisionsMikel Arteta gave a cryptic response to the two decisions that denied Arsenal a penalty and a late goal in their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa, repeating the phrase 'clear and obvious' when asked for his views.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Referee Dermot Gallagher discusses controversial incidents in Premier League and Scottish PremiershipFormer referee Dermot Gallagher dissects the flashpoints from the weekend's Premier League and Scottish Premiership action, including the ruling out of Arsenal's late equaliser for handball and the non-award of a penalty to Arsenal at Villa.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Love Island 2018 Reunion in Fiji: Series 4 RecapA recap of Love Island series 4, which was a reunion in Fiji with Maya Jama. It highlights the post-villa activities of the contestants and their current endeavors.

Source: heatworld - 🏆 110. / 51 Read more »

Match Officials: Mic'd Up - Howard Webb explains Man City's denied one-on-one vs TottenhamPGMOL chief Howard Webb discusses the officiating mistake that led to Manchester City being denied a clear one-on-one opportunity against Tottenham. He also analyzes Kai Havertz's disallowed goal for Arsenal at Aston Villa.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »