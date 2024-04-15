Charlotte Tilbury Launches Fragrance Collection of Emotions

Wouldn't it be amazing if we could just spray on a scent that instantly transforms our mood from 'meh' to any chosen emotion? Charlotte Tilbury , make-up mogul, is turning her skilful hand to fragrances to offer her customers this very mood-changing magic with a Fragrance Collection of Emotions .

This magic comes in the form of six new perfumes that have been crafted alongside neuroscience experts and master perfumers to evoke emotions at the spritz of the bottle. The brand's expert scientist, Céline, identified notes that would trigger the olfactory receptors in the brain to elicit feelings of love, happiness, seduction, energy, empowerment and calm, and blended these aromas into the six scents.

The good news is you'll be able to get your hands on them this month, but the bad news is you'll have to wait a little longer for them to drop on April 30th on the Charlotte Tilbury app and from May 2nd in-store and online. The perfumes will all retail at £130 each for 100ml or £20 each for 10ml.

If you're looking for other perfumes to shop while you wait for these to drop later this month, we can also highly recommend these eight new perfumes for spring, recommended by our OK! beauty editor Laura Mulley. The list includes Givenchy Irresistible Very Floral Eau de Parfum, from £67 here, and Jo Malone London Ginger Beer Cologne, £58 here.

