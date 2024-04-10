Charlotte the Virgin Stingray Set to Give Birth Soon

Charlotte the virgin stingray is set to give birth at any moment, according to the aquarium team that cares for her. The Aquarium & Shark Lab in North Carolina said over the weekend they can confirm the rust-coloured stingray and her four pups are in good health after getting results from the latest ultrasound. "We are still patiently awaiting Charlotte ’s delivery," the aquarium wrote on Facebook alongside a video of Charlotte .

"The ultrasound we sent to our colleagues looked good and there were no signs of any distress. We will share new developments as they come along." The update comes after increasing pressure from the public for more information about Charlotte's condition - with some experts even speculating that her unborn young may have died.But as time went on with no update, skepticism surrounding the health of the pregnant stingray ensued. The typical gestation period in a stingray is 3 to 4 months. Charlotte, who has lived at the aquarium since 2016, became the centre of a media storm in February after it was announced that she wasThis phenomenon, where an animal essentially impregnates herself, is termed "parthenogenesis". It occurs when a female uses her own unfertilised eggs to create a genetically complete clone in the absence of males of her own species. Kinsley Boyette, assistant director of the Aquarium and Shark Lab by Team ECCO, poses next to Charlott

Charlotte Virgin Stingray Birth Aquarium Health Ultrasound Parthenogenesis

