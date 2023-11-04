Charlie Mackesy's bestselling book to be taught in schools

The book will be taught in schools – but please, for the love of literacy, give children something written with them in mind. Attention parents, children, teachers and, well, anyone who cares about reading – Charlie Mackesy’s multi-million bestselling If you loved the book, you are not alone. Indeed, chances are you own a copy, given its phenomenal sales. Perhaps you watched the Oscar-winning film adaptation,

. And now a set of resources based on the text will be received by all schools to teach their youngest pupils. The story goes like this. A boy, rendered in exquisite line drawings, meets a mole. They talk. The pair encounter a fox, caught in a snare. The mole frees the fox. The three meet a horse. They talk about kindness and fear and love and friendship and cake. They are together. The book ends. Those who love Mackesy’s work say that it teaches compassion and self-acceptance. Those of us who are less than keen might say yes, the drawings are beautiful, but each page reads like the sort of greetings card you might send to a friend if you couldn’t think what to write. Charlie Mackesy’s book started life as an inspirational Instagram account for adults (Photo: Charlie Gray) But whether I like the book isn’t the point. Millions do, and apparently these resources have come about because teachers have been clamouring for the

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: İ NEWSPAPER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

İ NEWSPAPER: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse: Our children deserve more than Charlie Mackesy’s twee greetings caThe book will be taught in schools - but please, for the love of literacy, give children something written with them in mind

Source: i newspaper | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Horse Power: Bravemansgame to win the Charlie Hall Chase again at WetherbyPaul Nicholls' eight-year-old can land the Grade Two feature in West Yorkshire for second successive year if the meeting passes a morning inspection while Red Rookie, Kateira, Ladronne, Rafferty's Return, Hermain Aa, Red Risk, Yeah Man, Marley Park, Rare Middleton, Auguste Rodin and Warm Heart may also be Saturday...

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

LEEDSLİVENEWS: Daniel Farke's Leicester City message and Charlie Cresswell decisionAll of the latest Leeds United headlines wrapped up

Source: leedslivenews | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre End 12-Year FeudCharlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre have reconciled after a 12-year public feud. The reconciliation began when Lorre called Sheen to cast him in his upcoming comedy series. They hadn't spoken in over a decade after their falling out in 2011.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre End 12-Year FeudCharlie Sheen and Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre have mended their friendship, marking an end to their 12-year public feud. Lorre said the reconciliation began when he called up Sheen to cast him in his upcoming Max comedy series, How to Be a Bookie.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre End 12-Year FeudCharlie Sheen and Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre have mended their friendship, marking an end to their 12-year public feud. Lorre said the reconciliation began when he called up Sheen to cast him in his upcoming Max comedy series, How to Be a Bookie.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »