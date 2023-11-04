HEAD TOPICS

Charlie Mackesy's bestselling book to be taught in schools

i newspaper2 min.

A set of resources based on Charlie Mackesy's bestselling book will be received by all schools to teach their youngest pupils.

The book will be taught in schools – but please, for the love of literacy, give children something written with them in mind. Attention parents, children, teachers and, well, anyone who cares about reading – Charlie Mackesy’s multi-million bestselling If you loved the book, you are not alone. Indeed, chances are you own a copy, given its phenomenal sales. Perhaps you watched the Oscar-winning film adaptation,

. And now a set of resources based on the text will be received by all schools to teach their youngest pupils. The story goes like this. A boy, rendered in exquisite line drawings, meets a mole. They talk. The pair encounter a fox, caught in a snare. The mole frees the fox. The three meet a horse. They talk about kindness and fear and love and friendship and cake. They are together. The book ends. Those who love Mackesy’s work say that it teaches compassion and self-acceptance. Those of us who are less than keen might say yes, the drawings are beautiful, but each page reads like the sort of greetings card you might send to a friend if you couldn’t think what to write. Charlie Mackesy’s book started life as an inspirational Instagram account for adults (Photo: Charlie Gray) But whether I like the book isn’t the point. Millions do, and apparently these resources have come about because teachers have been clamouring for the

United Kingdom Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

İ NEWSPAPER: The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse: Our children deserve more than Charlie Mackesy’s twee greetings caThe book will be taught in schools - but please, for the love of literacy, give children something written with them in mind
Source: i newspaper | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Horse Power: Bravemansgame to win the Charlie Hall Chase again at WetherbyPaul Nicholls' eight-year-old can land the Grade Two feature in West Yorkshire for second successive year if the meeting passes a morning inspection while Red Rookie, Kateira, Ladronne, Rafferty's Return, Hermain Aa, Red Risk, Yeah Man, Marley Park, Rare Middleton, Auguste Rodin and Warm Heart may also be Saturday...
Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

LEEDSLİVENEWS: Daniel Farke's Leicester City message and Charlie Cresswell decisionAll of the latest Leeds United headlines wrapped up
Source: leedslivenews | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre End 12-Year FeudCharlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre have reconciled after a 12-year public feud. The reconciliation began when Lorre called Sheen to cast him in his upcoming comedy series. They hadn't spoken in over a decade after their falling out in 2011.
Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre End 12-Year FeudCharlie Sheen and Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre have mended their friendship, marking an end to their 12-year public feud. Lorre said the reconciliation began when he called up Sheen to cast him in his upcoming Max comedy series, How to Be a Bookie.
Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Charlie Sheen and Chuck Lorre End 12-Year FeudCharlie Sheen and Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre have mended their friendship, marking an end to their 12-year public feud. Lorre said the reconciliation began when he called up Sheen to cast him in his upcoming Max comedy series, How to Be a Bookie.
Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »