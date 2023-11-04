Charlie Mackesy's bestselling book to be taught in schools

The book will be taught in schools – but please, for the love of literacy, give children something written with them in mind. Attention parents, children, teachers and, well, anyone who cares about reading – Charlie Mackesy’s multi-million bestselling If you loved the book, you are not alone. Indeed, chances are you own a copy, given its phenomenal sales. Perhaps you watched the Oscar-winning film adaptation,
. And now a set of resources based on the text will be received by all schools to teach their youngest pupils. The story goes like this. A boy, rendered in exquisite line drawings, meets a mole. They talk. The pair encounter a fox, caught in a snare. The mole frees the fox. The three meet a horse. They talk about kindness and fear and love and friendship and cake. They are together. The book ends. Those who love Mackesy’s work say that it teaches compassion and self-acceptance. Those of us who are less than keen might say yes, the drawings are beautiful, but each page reads like the sort of greetings card you might send to a friend if you couldn’t think what to write. Charlie Mackesy’s book started life as an inspirational Instagram account for adults (Photo: Charlie Gray) But whether I like the book isn’t the point. Millions do, and apparently these resources have come about because teachers have been clamouring for the
United Kingdom Headlines
