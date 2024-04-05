Charles Leclerc Pays Tribute to Jules Bianchi with Special Helmet Design

Charles Leclerc pays tribute to Jules Bianchi with a special helmet design at the Japanese Grand Prix , praising Bianchi's influence on his F1 career.

Charles Leclerc Jules Bianchi Tribute Helmet F1 Japanese Grand Prix

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Planet_F1 / 🏆 126. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leclerc marks 10th anniversary of Bianchi accident with tribute F1 helmetFerrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc is paying tribute to Jules Bianchi at the Japanese Grand Prix by wearing a helmet painted in the colours used by his late friend.

Source: Motorsport - 🏆 11. / 86 Read more »

Charles Leclerc casts verdict on Carlos Sainz’s ‘risks’ after opening tense battleCharles Leclerc has had his say on his and Carlos Sainz's on-track battles, now knowing it's their last year together as team-mates.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Charles Leclerc heads Max Verstappen in second practice, Lewis Hamilton 18thFerrari's Charles Leclerc heads Max Verstappen as Lewis Hamilton struggles in FP2.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Australian GP: Encouraging signs from Ferrari as Charles Leclerc blitzes competition in FP2On a day when Red Bull weren't able to gain a stranglehold on their rivals, it was Charles Leclerc who set the pace.

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Charles Leclerc tops Australian GP second practice as Alex Albon crashes in first sessionFerrari's Charles Leclerc leads Red Bull's Max Verstappen in Friday practice at the Australian Grand Prix.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Max Verstappen admits to “messy” Australian GP practice, trailing Charles LeclercMax Verstappen offers honest reaction to below-par Friday Practice at F1 Australian Grand Prix

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »