Charles Leclerc catches Helmut Marko's attention with FP1 form

While Red Bull and Max Verstappen made a very positive start to the Japanese Grand Prix weekend, Charles Leclerc has caught the attention of senior advisor Helmut Marko in an “annoying” way. Charles Leclerc alerts Helmut Marko with FP1 form Red Bull ’s three-time World Champion Verstappen comes into the Suzuka race weekend looking for his third Japanese Grand Prix victory in a row, with FP1 suggesting he very well could pull it off as he topped the session from team-mate Sergio Perez.

However, the P6 finisher in FP1, Ferrari driver Leclerc, has caught Marko’s attention with an “annoying”, or perhaps better described as a “really fast” run, as Marko is left pondering how much fuel was in the Ferrari for that Leclerc effort. “Charles Leclerc’s run was a bit annoying,” Marko told ORF. “Or actually not annoying, but he was really fast. In that regard, we have to see how much fuel he had on board for that run.

Red Bull Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Helmut Marko Japanese Grand Prix FP1

