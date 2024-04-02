Charles III Urged to Ask Beatrice and Eugenie for Help with Royal Duties

Charles III should ask Beatrice and Eugenie to help with royal duties because there is 'no chance' of Prince Andrew or Prince Harry coming back from exile while the King and the Princess of Wales fight cancer, experts said today. Royal biographer Phil Dampier has said that the Duke and Duchess of York's daughters, much lampooned as wannabe influencers in Channel 4 satire The Windsors, should not be held back because of their father.

Over the coming years, 'young blood' like Lady Louise Windsor, 20, and her brother James, Earl of Wessex, 16, would also have the public's love and respect because they are also Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren, Mr Dampier told MailOnline. 'I know that Bea and Eugenie are willing to do more and would happily help out. They just need to be given the green light. Yes they are daughters of Andrew but his misdemeanours are not their fault and they are high up in the line of succession', he sai

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beatrice and Eugenie miss Easter service after 'upset' over Charles' 'snub'The daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Beatrice and Eugenie, were missing from this year's Easter Service - it comes following a reported 'upset' with King Charles

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Beatrice and Eugenie 'upset' over King Charles snub as they're 'ignored'Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be 'upset' over the lack of support they have received from King Charles, as the Royal family is short-staffed

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'upset' over King Charles snubPrincesses Beatrice and Eugenie are said to be 'very upset' with King Charles as they feel ignored by the monarch, who has not asked them to perform any royal duties recently

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Why Princess Eugenie’s sons don’t have royal titles – but Princess Beatrice’s daughter does...Princess Eugenie has given birth to a boy and reveals sweet meaning behind baby’s name

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Eugenie’s sons don’t have titles but Beatrice’s daughter does, here's the reasonAs Princess Eugenie celebrates her 34th birthday today (Saturday, March 23), why do her two young sons not have titles when Princess Beatrice's daughter does?

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Beatrice steps in for Kate while Eugenie 'avoids responsibility she despises'EXCLUSIVE: With Princess Beatrice gracefully stepping up to shoulder a number of royal engagements, sources explain why her sister, Princess Eugenie, is happier to 'take a back seat'

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »