Charlene Downes: A week of special content is planned to mark the 20 year anniversary of teen's disappearance

This week sadly marks the 20 year anniversary since Charlene Downes disappeared from Blackpool. 14 year old Charlene went missing on Nov 01, 2003, after she visited the Carousel Bar on North Pier. She was never seen again. No remains have ever been found, and after two decades, there is still no conclusive evidence as to what happened to Charlene.

There’s expected to be a dove release in Charlene’s memory, and a powerful speech read out to family and friends of the Downes’ family. Parents, Karen and Bob Downes, will speak exclusively to Blackpool Gazette in a special 20th anniversary interview, which will be published on Wednesday. In a special report, Lucinda will explore the issue of child sexual exploitation in Blackpool.

