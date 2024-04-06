Charity Shops Transforming Image to Meet Growing Demand

Charity shops are transforming their image from high street jumble sales to upmarket boutiques in order to meet the growing demand. This shift is driven by the fact that people can now afford to buy new clothes at low prices from fast fashion brands.

However, these cheap items are not good for anyone - the producers, the planet, or the customers, as they quickly fall apart.

