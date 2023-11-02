Charity eyes big plans for Pendle town centre office

A Pendle community relations charity wants to buy a council-owned building in Nelson town centre, which could impact on the borough's financial income from rent or redevelopment plans.

Nelson town centre is currently the focus of various regeneration schemes and government funding. These include the potential demolition and redevelopment of Pendle Rise shopping centre, regeneration of the historic Trafalgar House near Nelson Town Hall, potential road and public space improvements, and a business grants scheme.

. Building Bridges has been based at the Scotland Road offices and paying rent since 2018. But plans to buy the property in 2020 were held back by the covid pandemic. Now, buying the building is being looked at again.Building Bridges began during the late 1980s as a volunteer project. Its aims include improving community relations, promoting common values and friendships across cultural and community boundaries. headtopics.com

Now, Pendle Council's Nelson area committee has been asked to consider the issues around selling the Scotland Road offices at its latest meeting and whether it wants to make any recommendations to the borough's Executive about whether the building is no longer needed by the council.

A report for councillors says the Scotland Road property was advertised in early 2018 to let by Liberata, a commercial company which does property and land estate work for Pendle Council, with an asking rent of £6,375 per year. headtopics.com

In summer 2018, the council's Policy & Resources Committee accepted an offer from Building Bridges at a concessionary amount, based on the benefit to the community. The rate was £2,172 per year.

