Charities and organisations host Christmas dinner for those in need

Christmas is mere days away as across the country, people are preparing to settle down for probably their biggest meal of the year, surrounded by loved ones. But for many, the reality of Christmas Day can mean struggling with loneliness, hunger and poor mental health. And with the cost of living crisis continuing to affect many, the number of people struggling over the festive season looks set to rise.

However, there are a number of charities and organisations that will host Christmas dinner for those in need, including people experiencing homelessness, loneliness, the elderly, or those in food povery. READ MORE: Glasgow NHS worker dies suddenly leaving homeless charity 'numb' as staff shaken by loss READ MORE: Young Glasgow dad dies as heartbroken pals pay tribute to amateur footballer Social Bite Charity Social Bite has thrown its doors open to anyone experiencing homelessness every 24th and 25th since 2014. They will host Christmas dinner with all the trimmings as well as having games, gifts and plenty of compan





Glasgow_Live » / 🏆 4. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

15 Sitcom Christmas Specials You Need to WatchA list of 15 sitcom Christmas specials that are often overlooked but still important. Includes a description of the Father Ted Christmas special from 2008.

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins on the True Meaning of ChristmasAs a vicar’s daughter, Charlotte Hawkins is determined to pass on her dad's teachings about the true meaning of Christmas. She emphasizes the importance of looking out for each other and making sure no one is left out or goes without. She reflects on her childhood memories and the presence of her late father during this festive season.

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Cilla Black to be Honoured in Radio 2 Christmas Day SpecialCilla Black will be honored in a Radio 2 Christmas Day special hosted by Sir Cliff Richard. The show will coincide with the 60th anniversary of the start of her career and will feature previously unheard songs and interviews with Cilla.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Leeds Bar The Canary Unveils Christmas Food Menu with Bottomless Gravy OptionsLeeds bar and restaurant The Canary has unveiled its Christmas food menu, featuring bottomless gravy-inspired options. The menu includes festive wings with gin and cranberry glaze, parsnip fries, and pigs in blankets. The main menu offers the Canary Christmas burger, the buttermilk festive burger, and the festive vegan burger. All dishes come with spiced slaw, lettuce, and tomato, and can be accompanied by parsnip fries. Free bottomless gravy is available with any dish. The menu is available from noon to 8pm daily.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Leeds Christmas Markets 2023: Behind the ScenesTake a sneak peek behind the scenes at the finishing touches being made ahead of the launch of Leeds Christmas Markets 2023. Explore all preparations and new stall locations.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

The Best Drone for Kids This ChristmasIf you’re thinking of buying a drone for your kids this Christmas, you may be tempted by one ofcurrently available. This year, I’ve had the same thought myself, and although I have the advantage of reviewing some incredible drones, I’m going to buy my children one of the least expensive indoor drones available that's a few years old now; one that will provide festive aerial fun in the comfort of your home. For me, despite the many amazing drone options available, the one that stands out as a great firs drone for kids has to be thefor the Combo kit including three batteries and a charging hub, or $99 / £99 without those accessories. It’s not on sale, that's full price, but the Tello is still an absolute bargain. At just 2.8 oz / 80 g and with low power and propeller guards, it’s safe to fly indoors, making it a great option for both Christmas and getting started with drone flight in a controlled environment. I'll also be rounding up the best drones on a budget and adding a link here, so keep this page bookmarked

Source: techradar - 🏆 51. / 63 Read more »