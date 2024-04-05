Charges for NHS prescriptions set to rise for second year

Charges for prescriptions are set to rise for the second year in a row. The government has said all NHS prescriptions, including prepayment certificates , as well as wigs and fabric supports will go up from May 1. People will pay 25p more for a single prescription taking the cost to £9.90. The 2.59% increase will be per item so if you have more than one on a prescription then you will pay 25p more for each of them.

Those who pay in advance through prepayment certificates (PPCs) will also have an increased charge. Three-month PPCs will now cost £32.05 - up 80p, while the 12 month certificated will increase by £2.90 from £111.60 to £114.40. PPCs cover the cost of all prescriptions bought over the period they are bought for which means if you buy four items or more over a three-month period or 12 items or more over a year it can work out cheaper. The annual Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) certificate introduced last year to cut costs for menopausal women will rise from £19.30 to £19.50

