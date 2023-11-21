Characterization of neuronal subtypes in the human hypothalamus

The development and diversity of neuronal subtypes in the human hypothalamus has been insufficiently characterized. To address this, we integrated transcriptomic data from 241,096 cells (126,840 newly generated) in the prenatal and adult human hypothalamus to reveal a temporal trajectory from proliferative stem cell populations to mature hypothalamic cell types.
Iterative clustering of the adult neurons identified 108 robust transcriptionally distinct neuronal subtypes representing 10 hypothalamic nuclei. Pseudotime trajectories provided insights into the genes driving formation of these nuclei. Comparisons to single-cell transcriptomic data from the mouse hypothalamus suggested extensive conservation of neuronal subtypes despite certain differences in species-enriched gene expression. The uniqueness of hypothalamic neuronal lineages was examined developmentally by comparing excitatory lineages present in cortex and inhibitory lineages in ganglionic eminence, revealing both distinct and shared drivers of neuronal maturation across the human forebrain
